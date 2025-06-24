E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Atour Lifestyle comprises about 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 430.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 207,499 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,245,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 133,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATAT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 43.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

