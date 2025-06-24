Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the period. Qifu Technology makes up 1.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QFIN opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.