Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Granite City Food & Brewery Trading Down 100.0%
About Granite City Food & Brewery
Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.
