Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Granite City Food & Brewery Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Granite City Food & Brewery Trading Down 100.0%

About Granite City Food & Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite City Food & Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.