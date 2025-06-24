CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 395,178 shares trading hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
