CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 395,178 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

