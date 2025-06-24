Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $2.99. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 487,379 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of ($3.05) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

