Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,421,979,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,471.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,414.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,351.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,488.54.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.79.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

