Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $27.59. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 34,952 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 27.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,530.08. This trade represents a 1.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,210 shares of company stock valued at $80,447 and have sold 1,525 shares valued at $38,543. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

