Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $80.97.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
