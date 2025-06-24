Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.06. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 109,542 shares traded.
Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.
Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Total Return Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Total Return Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.