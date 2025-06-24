Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.06. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 109,542 shares traded.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 401,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

