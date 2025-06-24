Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 38 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,038.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,054.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,044.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

