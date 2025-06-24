CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 305.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock valued at $87,750,868. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $491.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.93. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $497.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of -712.77 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

