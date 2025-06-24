Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $109.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

