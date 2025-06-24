Moneywise Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of QGRO opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.