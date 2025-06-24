Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,740,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 979,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,358,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

