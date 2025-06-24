Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 773 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

BILS opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

