Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

