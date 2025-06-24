Moneywise Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

