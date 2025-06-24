Moneywise Inc. Purchases 19,695 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises about 1.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6%

TPHD opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.