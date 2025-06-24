Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BNDW stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.