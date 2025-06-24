Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.0% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

