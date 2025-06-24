American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

