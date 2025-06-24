Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE V opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,807.49. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

