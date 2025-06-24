Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Stock Up 1.7%

Visa stock opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.