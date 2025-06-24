FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,302,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.5% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.1% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51.5% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

