ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) vs. Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF) Financial Analysis

Tokyo Lifestyle (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of ARKO shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Tokyo Lifestyle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of ARKO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Lifestyle and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A ARKO 0.10% 3.23% 0.24%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Lifestyle $195.68 million 0.08 $7.48 million N/A N/A ARKO $8.73 billion 0.06 $20.84 million $0.03 150.00

This table compares Tokyo Lifestyle and ARKO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tokyo Lifestyle and ARKO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARKO 0 3 1 1 2.60

ARKO has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 63.33%. Given ARKO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than Tokyo Lifestyle.

Volatility and Risk

Tokyo Lifestyle has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARKO beats Tokyo Lifestyle on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Lifestyle

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. It directly operates physical stores in Japan and Hong Kong; online stores in Japan, China, and Korea; and franchise stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

