Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Head-To-Head Review

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -10.13% N/A -3.81% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -104.57% 185.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50

Volatility & Risk

Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and New Horizon Aircraft”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $98.61 million 0.90 -$15.57 million ($0.79) -2.05 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

