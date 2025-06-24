KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,005 shares during the period. KE makes up 5.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in KE by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

