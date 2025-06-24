FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:FIS opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

