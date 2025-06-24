Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

