The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

