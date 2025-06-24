UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.7% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $300.85 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

