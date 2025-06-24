Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.