Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

