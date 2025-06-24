Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder David R. Liu Purchases 21,000 Shares

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) major shareholder David R. Liu bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,219,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,675,081.20. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 11.5% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 208,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the first quarter worth about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 1,419.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

