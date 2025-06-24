Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$21,976.00 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 400 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.94, for a total value of C$21,976.00.

Douglas Bigler Nathanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 600 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.91, for a total value of C$32,946.00.

Empire Trading Up 0.5%

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$55.77 on Tuesday. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.72.

Empire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.43.

About Empire

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

