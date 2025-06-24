Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,807,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,662,578. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.87 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $187.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

