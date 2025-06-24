AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison M. Wing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.16, for a total transaction of $502,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,605.28. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $510.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.07. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $350.52 and a one year high of $512.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

