AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $383,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

UAPR opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.