AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after buying an additional 537,412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after buying an additional 491,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,746,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after buying an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 372,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.