GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $470.98 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.