Narwhal Capital Management Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock opened at $272.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

