Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 13,638 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $99,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

SPG stock opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

