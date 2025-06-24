Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.2%

CINF stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

