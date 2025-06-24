GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Landstar System worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Landstar System by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Landstar System by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

