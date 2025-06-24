Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 377,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

