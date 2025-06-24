AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

