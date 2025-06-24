Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,014.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

