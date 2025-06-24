Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Increased by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

