AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 138,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Mplx Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE MPLX opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.45%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.