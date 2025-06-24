Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,773,000 after buying an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,751,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,417,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,037,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

